Stock in focus: Multibagger stock KEC International in focus after THIS multi-crore order book update. Check details

Stock in focus: KEC International shares will be in focus on Monday's stock market session after the company announced a 1,402 crore order book update. Shares of the company have given 144% gains in the last five-year period. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 Aug 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Multibagger stock: KEC International shares closed 1.92% lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>778.05 after Thursday's stock market session.
Multibagger stock: KEC International shares closed 1.92% lower at ₹778.05 after Thursday's stock market session.

Multibagger stock: KEC International shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 18 August 2025, after the company announced that they have secured a 1,402 crore order across its businesses, according to an exchange filing.

The RPG Group-owned global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm announced that they have secured transmission and distribution project order of a 765 kV transmission line from a 'marquee private player' based in India. 

As a part of the order, the company will supply towers and hardware and poles to the United States, according to an exchange filling.

Other order book updates

The company also announced that they have secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project. KEC International also disclosed that the company also secured a supply order of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

"We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player," said Vimal Kejriwal, the managing director and chief executive officer of KEC International.

KEC International Share Price Trend

KEC International shares closed 1.92% lower at 778.05 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to 793.30 at the previous market close. The company announced its order book update on 17 August 2025.

The stock market was closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, on the account of India's 79th Independence Day.

KEC International shares have given stock market investors more than 144% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 5.54% in the last one-year period. 

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 35.17% in 2025 and are trading 5.77% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company shares hit their 52-week level high at 1,312 on 4 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 605.05 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. KEC International's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 20,711.69 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making investment decisions.

 
Multibagger StockKEC InternationalStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
