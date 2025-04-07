Stock in focus: Piramal Enterprises subsidiary gets RBI nod to commence NBFC-ICC business

Piramal Enterprises shares gained attention on April 7 after the RBI allowed its subsidiary Piramal Finance to operate as a Non-banking Financial Institution–Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits.

Saloni Goel
Published7 Apr 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Piramal Enterprises shares hogged the limelight in trade on Monday, April 7, after the non-banking finance company informed exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its subsidiary Piramal Finance to commence its business of a Non-banking Financial Institution–Investment and Credit Company (‘NBFC-ICC’) without accepting public deposits.

“… we wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, on 4 th April, 2025, has granted a Certificate of Registration (‘CoR’) to Piramal Finance Limited (Formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to commence its business of Non-banking Financial Institution–Investment and Credit Company (‘NBFC-ICC’) without accepting public deposits,” the company said in an exchange filing today.

Following the receipt of the said CoR, Piramal Finance will stop conducting its business as a housing finance company (HFC), and has accordingly surrendered the HFC Certificate of Registration.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock in focus: Piramal Enterprises subsidiary gets RBI nod to commence NBFC-ICC business
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.