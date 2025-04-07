Stock in focus: Piramal Enterprises subsidiary gets RBI nod to commence NBFC-ICC business

Piramal Enterprises shares hogged the limelight in trade on Monday, April 7, after the non-banking finance company informed exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its subsidiary Piramal Finance to commence its business of a Non-banking Financial Institution–Investment and Credit Company (‘NBFC-ICC’) without accepting public deposits.

“… we wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, on 4 th April, 2025, has granted a Certificate of Registration (‘CoR’) to Piramal Finance Limited (Formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to commence its business of Non-banking Financial Institution–Investment and Credit Company (‘NBFC-ICC’) without accepting public deposits,” the company said in an exchange filing today.