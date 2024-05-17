Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Bharat Electronics, Ashok Leyland, and APL Apollo today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Ashok Leyland Ltd, and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Friday's session on a flat note. Auto stocks saw gains offset by a decline in financial sectors, and a global rally sparked by expectations of a US interest rate cut fizzled out.
