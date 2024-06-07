Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Exide, Va Tech Wabag, and Glenmark today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Exide Industries Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd today.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, rose in early trade on Friday, extending their gain for the third day in a row, ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement today. Buying in IT stocks contributed to the market's bullish trend.
