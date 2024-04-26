Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Firstsource Solutions, Canara Bank, and JSW Steel today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Canara Bank, and JSW Steel Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began the first day of the May series with modest gains amid positive global cues and led by gains in information technology (IT), media, and metal stocks.
