Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Gujarat Gas, Triveni Engg, and CanFin Homes today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Gujarat Gas Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, and CanFin Homes Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began lower on Friday, dragged down by information technology (IT) stocks, while Adani-backed Ambuja Cements rose after buying competitor Penna Cement Industries. IT stocks fell 0.77% after rising 1% the previous day on increased prospects of US interest rate cuts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started