Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Hero MotoCorp, Crompton Greaves, and Ajanta Pharma today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, and Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Friday's session in green amid positive global cues. Due to investor risk aversion during the ongoing election sessions, the domestic market saw heavy selling pressure on Thursday. However, because there aren't any significant positive triggers, analysts predict that this volatility will continue in the near future.
