Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and ACC today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, and ACC Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50,kicked off the Friday session lower but quickly recovered to trade higher. Nifty 50 rose from 22,000 to the record milestone of 23,000. Furthermore, it had gone up by 3,000 points (from 20,000 to 23,000) in the previous eight months. The Nifty 50 reached its record high level after 88 trading sessions.
