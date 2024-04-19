Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends to buy, hold, and accumulate MCX today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) today.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, started Friday's trading day lower tracking their Asian counterparts due to concerns over a possible escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Information technology (IT) stocks were also adversely affected by Infosys' post-earnings decline.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started