Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities recommends Vedanta, NBCC, Federal Bank, and Biocon today
Stock in focus: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate NBCC (India) Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Federal Bank, and Biocon Ltd today.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Friday's session with modest gains amid mixed global cues. Following Accenture's optimistic revenue projection, information technology (IT) stocks rose.
