Stock in focus: SBI raises ₹6,051 crore through the issuance of tier-2 bonds

Stock in focus: State Bank of India (SBI) share price will remain in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the company raised ₹6,051 crore through the issuance of tier-2 bonds on Tuesday.

SBI shares ended the session in red, closed marginally down at ₹1,063 apiece on Tuesday.

In an exchange filing, SBI said that the company has raised ₹ 6,051 crores at a coupon rate of 7.05% through its second Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year.

The company further informed that the issue attracted an excellent response from investors with bids of approximately 2 times against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crores.

A total of 47 bids were received, reflecting participation from a diverse group of qualified institutional bidders. These included investors such as provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, and banks.

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 10 years, with a call option after 5 years and each anniversary date thereafter and are rated AAA with a stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings Limited and India Ratings and Research Private Limited, the company said in the filing.

Shri C S Setty, Chairman, said, “Wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest Bank.”

SBI Q3 results 2026 highlights SBI reported a record standalone net profit of ₹21,028 crore for the December quarter of FY26, marking a 24% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by steady growth in core income and improving recovery trends.

On a consolidated basis, the state-run lender posted a 13.06% rise in profit to ₹21,317 crore during the quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

The bank’s standalone net interest income (NII) grew 9.04% year-on-year to ₹45,190 crore, compared to ₹41,446 crore in the same period last year. This growth was supported by a 15.14% expansion in loans, although the domestic net interest margin saw a slight contraction of 0.03% to 3.12%.

Meanwhile, total expenses increased to ₹1,08,052 crore, up from ₹1,04,917 crore in Q3 FY25. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) was 2.99% in Q3 FY26, with domestic NIM at 3.12%.

SBI share price trend The multibagger banking stock has largely remained positive in the near term despite weak market sentiments.

SBI share price has shed over 13% in a month; however, it has gained 24.45% in six months.

Looking at the broader level, the banking stock has delivered 44% returns in a year and 198% returns in five years.