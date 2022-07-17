Stock Investors, After Brutal Stretch, Have Rarely Been This Pessimistic
- Traders are betting on bigger losses for equities as the S&P 500 heads toward its worst start to a year in two decades.
Asset managers and hedge funds recently stepped up bearish bets against U.S. stocks to the highest level since 2016, when fears about a global slowdown were on the rise. That is according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysis of futures tracking major stock indexes.
The average active investor has steadily pared her stock exposure this year and dropped equity allocations to one of the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, which primarily polled registered investment advisers.
Meanwhile, various measures of sentiment among individual investors are sending mixed signals. A survey of consumer expectations by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that around two-thirds of U.S. consumers expect stock prices to stay flat or tumble over the next year, the highest proportion since the survey began in 2013.
The positioning and sentiment data show how skittish many investors are about putting their money in the stock market. Major indexes have tumbled this year and ended the bull run that began during the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Behind the angst? Fears of a recession on the horizon and sky-high inflation that, so far, hasn’t abated. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% this week after fresh economic data showed that inflation hit the highest level in 40 years. That brings the broad stock-market gauge’s losses for the year to 19%, its worst year-to-date performance through July 15 since 2002, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
“Everybody’s focused on recession risk," said Parag Thatte, a strategist at Deutsche Bank.
The bond market’s most prescient recession indicator—the inverted yield curve—recently reached its widest level in two decades, flashing a warning sign to the rest of the economy. In addition, many investors have increased bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a full percentage point at the next meeting, something that hasn’t happened in decades.
Estimates from Deutsche Bank show that investors have steadily decreased their exposure to stocks to some of the lowest levels of the past 12 years. That includes slashed positioning among systematic funds that make buying and selling decisions based on levels of volatility in the markets and other metrics. Meanwhile, bullish bets in the options market among traders big and small recently fell to the lowest level since April 2020.
Martin Bergin, president at Dunn Capital Management, said his firm was bullish on stocks for much of the year and started paring those bets over the past month, flipping to a slightly bearish position through the futures market. Mr. Bergin oversees what is known as a trend-following strategy, which makes systematic investing decisions based on how different assets have performed and on relationships between various positions in his portfolio.
“We’ve now determined that it’s better to be slightly short rather than long," Mr. Bergin said. “If there’s a bounce, we’ll start to take on more long exposure."
Adding to uncertainty for investors this year: Markets from bonds to commodities and currencies have been roiled with some of the biggest swings in history. That has made some traders reluctant to wade in and make big bets, wary that they might be caught wrong-footed if things take a turn. Even after a punishing stretch for stocks, some strategists, including Mr. Thatte, said there is room for investors to decrease their exposure even more.
Right now, “It’s as risky as it’s been in the last 11 years that I’ve been doing this," said Roberto Croce, head of risk parity at Newton Investment Management Group. “The market could still be in for another shoe to drop here."
Mr. Croce oversees a risk-parity strategy that makes buying and selling decisions based on how risky and volatile assets from stocks to bonds to commodities appear at any given moment. He said many such strategies likely pulled back on stock-market bets this year during the turbulence.
Many individual investors appear to be sitting on cash, rather than turning to bonds, which have fallen in lockstep. As of June, they are holding the highest levels of cash since the early days of the pandemic, according to a survey by the American Association of Individual Investors.
Some investors are looking for windfall profits from the drop in stocks. Two of the largest exchange-traded funds offering magnified exposure to the stock market’s losses, betting against the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 indexes, have recorded a surge in trading activity over the past several months. JPMorgan estimates that retail investors have kept buying this year, though at a slower pace.
To some investors, the caution in the stock market is a contrarian indicator and an encouraging sign for the rest of the year. A team led by JPMorgan’s Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou recently said that the intense selling in the first half of the year by institutional investors suggests that they may re-enter markets in the second half.
“People are reacting to what has already happened by getting cautious too late—it’s classic investor behavior," said Andrew Slimmon, managing director and senior portfolio manager of long equity strategies at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “I think the second half of the year will be more favorable for the market, especially for some stocks which did very poorly."
Mr. Slimmon said he has trimmed holdings in some of the more defensive stocks that outperformed in the first half of the year and bought shares of those that had been hit hard, such as home builders.
