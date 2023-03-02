Stock manipulation via YouTube: Sebi bans actor Arshad Warsi, among 31 others
Sebi bans Sadhna Broadcast's promoters, actor Arshad Warsi, others from securities market
Sebi on Thursday barred 31 entities, including actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels recommending investors to buy the company's shares.
