Stock market 2023: Sensex may hit 70,000, Nifty could climb 23,0004 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 08:30 AM IST
- INR vs USD: IIFL Securities expert believes that Indian Rupee may trade between 80 to 84 in 2023
Stock market outlook 2023: In the year 2022 we saw that the Nifty almost touched near to 19,000 levels at 18,887 levels which is up by 3.37% from last year. Sensex touched the new record high of 63579.96 level which is up by 3.77% from the last year. In Spite of net outflow of FPI's we saw a positive trend in the Indian indexes. thanks to the DII's who were the net buyers. Year 2022 was full of political, geopolitical, policies, inflation related issues.
