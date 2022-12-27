Stock market 2023: Sensex may hit 70,000, Nifty could climb 23,000

Year 2022 was also full of commodity price momentum. We saw that Brent crude oil prices touched the high of $131 per barrel. The prices of edible oil also increased sharply and touched the lifetime high of 8,757 MYR per tonne. This year is also full of changes in policy framework by the central banks. All central banks were in the line to increase interest rates starting from the FOMC. To fight with inflation all major central banks adopt a hawkish policy framework and increased interest rates. They are also going in the year 2023 with the same instance. but they are also expecting that the interest rates may peak out in the year 2023.

