 Weekend Wrap: From ABB India to Indian hotels, top market movers this week
Weekend Wrap: From ABB India to Indian hotels, top market movers this week

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended February 23, 2023.

Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes got listed at a premium of 181% over issue price of 151.

Top News

  • As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 17.30% to 18.38 lakh crore on an annual basis for FY 24.
  • Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes got listed at a premium of 181% over issue price of 151 while IPO of Juniper Hotels got oversubscribed by 2.18 times.
  • Quantum AMC, Mahindra Manulife AMC and IPRU AMC have launched the NFOs for Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund and IPRU Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 1st, 5th and 7th March Respectively.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 11:28 AM IST
