Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From ABB India to Indian hotels, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From ABB India to Indian hotels, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended February 23, 2023.

Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes got listed at a premium of 181% over issue price of 151.

Top News

  • As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 17.30% to 18.38 lakh crore on an annual basis for FY 24.
  • Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes got listed at a premium of 181% over issue price of 151 while IPO of Juniper Hotels got oversubscribed by 2.18 times.
  • Quantum AMC, Mahindra Manulife AMC and IPRU AMC have launched the NFOs for Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund and IPRU Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 1st, 5th and 7th March Respectively.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.