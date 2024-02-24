Weekend Wrap: From ABB India to Indian hotels, top market movers this week

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended February 23, 2023.

Top News As per the data released by Central Board of Direct Taxes, India’s direct tax collections surged by 17.30% to ₹ ₹ 18.38 lakh crore on an annual basis for FY 24.

18.38 lakh crore on an annual basis for FY 24. Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes got listed at a premium of 181% over issue price of ₹ 151 while IPO of Juniper Hotels got oversubscribed by 2.18 times.

151 while IPO of Juniper Hotels got oversubscribed by 2.18 times. Quantum AMC, Mahindra Manulife AMC and IPRU AMC have launched the NFOs for Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Fund and IPRU Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The NFOs closes on 1st, 5th and 7th March Respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!