Stock market ahead: 2 IPOs worth 1000 getting launched this week

On the other hand, in order to raise money through an IPO, the provider of engineering systems and solutions Uniparts India Ltd. has submitted the initial paperwork to SEBI. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the company plans to raise ₹836 crore through a public offering, and the initial share sale is just an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 15,731,942 equity shares by promoter group companies and current investors. The promoter group companies offering shares in the OFS are The Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, The Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni, and investors Ashoka Investment Holdings Ltd and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding Ltd. The price range for the public offering is Rs. 548 to Rs. 577 per share. The IPO will begin on November 30 and end on December 2 of next week. Each lot in the Uniparts India Limited IPO has 25 shares, and the allocation will be finalised by December 7, 2022. The size of Uniparts India Limited's initial public offering is between ₹794 and ₹836 crore, and the company's shares will be traded on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).