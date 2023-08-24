Stock market around the world likely to see correction before year-end: Reuters poll2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM IST
A 71% majority of analysts, 55 of 77, who answered an additional question in the August 9-23 poll said a correction by year-end in their local equity market was either likely or very likely. The remaining 22 said unlikely or very unlikely.
Stock markets around the world are headed for a correction in the upcoming months, carrying ahead their weakness from 2022, according to the majority of analysts polled by Reuters.
