Stock markets around the world are headed for a correction in the upcoming months, carrying ahead their weakness from 2022, according to the majority of analysts polled by Reuters.

However, most global equity indices are expected to record marginal gains by year-end from current levels, according to the poll.

A 71% majority of analysts, 55 of 77, who answered an additional question in the August 9-23 poll said a correction by year-end in their local equity market was either likely or very likely. The remaining 22 said unlikely or very unlikely.

Of 15 stock indices polled on, analysts forecast only four to rise more than 5% by year-end.

The S&P 500 index, up nearly 15% already this year but down over 4% this month, was forecast to end the year at 4,496, about 2.2% above Monday's close of 4,399.77.

Japan's Nikkei is predicted to outperform its major peers and is expected to rise nearly 8% from now. Europe's STOXX 600 and the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 indices were expected to gain 1.3% and 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Indian equities have gained over 7% for the year, and were expected to rise only another 1.2%, as per the Reuters poll.

Among other emerging economies, Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC were forecast to rise around 13% and 7%, respectively.

A rise in rates in money markets well above inflation have reduced appetite for equities, which during a long era of zero interest rates and low inflation were repeatedly described as the only game in town for investors, Reuters reported.

Moreover, the benchmark US Treasury yields have spiked to their highest levels since 2007 on rising bets that the interest rates will remain higher for a longer period of time even as the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its hiking cycle.

Also Read: Why are global bond yields rising and how is it impacting Indian stock market?

“We do not see any upside from here into year-end... but we think there is a good chance that equity markets move meaningfully below our year-end projections in the interim," noted Marko Kolanovic, chief global market strategist at JP Morgan, Reuters reported.

But market volatility is low, despite a substantial upgrade to expectations for how the world's largest economy will perform that is wiping out once-widespread predictions for Fed rate cuts early next year.

“Recession projections have been erased, with soft/no landing the new base case. There is no more fear, only complacency," noted Kolanovic. A "fear of missing out" is said to have helped drive much of the equity market rallies of recent years.

Catch Live Market Updates here