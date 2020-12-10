Stock market at all time highs. Is it time to book profits?

"Our stock markets reached yet another milestone of 13,500 with ease and banking as well as Reliance were the major charioteer of the move today. Since we are in an uncharted territory, sky's the limit for our market; but in our sense, we have now reached the extreme most zone, at least for the current vertical move. With a broader view, 14,000 and beyond levels are very much possible, but for a time being, 13,500 - 13,600 are the extreme levels as per few fibonacci ratios," says Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.