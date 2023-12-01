Stock Market At Close Today: Nifty 50 hits record high; 5 key factors that drove the market
Nifty 50 closed 135 points, or 0.67 per cent, higher at 20,267.90 while the Sensex ended the day at 67,481.19, up 493 points, or 0.74 per cent.
The domestic equity market witnessed healthy gains on Friday, December 1, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting its fresh record high of 20,291.55 in the intraday session on all-round buying after India's Q2 GDP numbers exceeded expectations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started