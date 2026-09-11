Stock Market Bloodbath! Sensex, Nifty fall 1% as crude hits $108: Should investors buy the dip or stay away?

Indian stock markets are facing a fresh bout of selling pressure as a combination of geopolitical tensions, soaring crude oil prices, rising US bond yields and cautious global sentiment weighs heavily on investor confidence.

The Sensex and Nifty are now heading towards their sixth consecutive week of losses, with the weakness spreading across the broader market rather than remaining confined to a few pockets.

In Friday's trading session on September 11, Indian benchmark indices came under heavy pressure, mirroring weak global cues. The Sensex crashed more than 740 points, or 1%, to 74,160, while the Nifty 50 plunged around 250 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 23,231.

The latest market decline came as Brent crude reclaimed the $108-per-barrel mark after fighting between Yemen-based Houthi militants and Saudi-backed forces intensified.

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments Limited, warned that a sustained rise in oil prices can fuel imported inflation, increase transportation and manufacturing costs, widen the current account deficit, and exert pressure on the rupee.

“The sustainability of crude oil above $100 per barrel will largely depend on how geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly between the US and Iran, evolve in the coming weeks,” Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments added.

The pressure on equities is not coming from oil alone. Rising US Treasury yields have emerged as another major factor behind the global stock-market decline. The US 10-year bond yield touched 4.98% on Friday, amid concerns surrounding inflation and increasing US debt.

Should investors buy the dip or stay away? With markets already witnessing a significant correction, investors may be tempted to use the decline to accumulate stocks. However, analysts believe the current environment calls for selectivity rather than aggressive buying across the board.

Sachin Gupta, VP – Research at Choice Broking, advised investors against aggressively buying simply because prices have fallen.

“The near-term approach should be cautious — keep leverage low and use any sharp bounce to reduce exposure to weak or overvalued stocks. Traders can look at short opportunities if rallies fail, but tight stop-losses are important as volatility can remain high,” he suggested.

Moreover, for long-term investors, the correction is also beginning to create opportunities. Rather than trying to call the bottom, it makes more sense to accumulate quality companies gradually, particularly those with strong balance sheets, good earnings visibility and reasonable valuations, advised the expert.

Going ahead, he expects the market to remain volatile until we get some relief on crude oil, geopolitical tensions and foreign selling. For now, capital protection should remain the priority, while fresh investments should be made selectively and in a staggered manner.

Meanwhile, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, also believes that an aggressive “buy the dip” strategy across the broader market remains premature. He said further downside or prolonged volatility is possible if crude remains elevated or rises further while yields stay high. Such conditions could also result in earnings revisions for oil-sensitive and consuming sectors.

“A more prudent stance is selective caution: hold higher cash or defensive exposure, and only accumulate quality names on deeper corrections with staggered entries. Wait for clearer stabilisation signals—oil retreating sustainably below $100, yields peaking, or de-escalation headlines—before turning more aggressive,” advised Meena.

At the same time, he believes India's structural story remains intact, supported by domestic flows and the possibility of an eventual earnings recovery. However, he stressed that timing and stock selection are particularly important in the current phase, while investors should avoid leverage and FOMO-driven buying and closely track the rupee, current-account implications and FII flows.

However, Mayank Jain, Market Researcher at Share.Market, offered a somewhat more optimistic medium-term view. He expects crude oil to peak and subsequently cool as geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict move towards a possible diplomatic resolution.

He stated that investors should focus on fundamental quality rather than short-term momentum and cautioned against chasing speculative trades during the period of turbulence. Instead, he believes broader market pullbacks could offer investors an opportunity to identify companies with strong balance sheets, high pricing power and resilient business models available at attractive valuations.