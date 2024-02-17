 Weekend Wrap: From Bosch to Wipro, top market movers this week | Mint
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Bosch to Wipro, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended February 16, 2023.

Apeejay Surrendra Park share price listed at 186 on NSE, 20% higher than the issue price.

Top News

  • The finance ministry approved an 8.25% rate of interest on EPF accounts for the financial year 2023-24.
  • Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels got listed at a premium of 20% over issue price of 155 while IPO of Entero Healthcare Solutions and Vibhor Steel Tubes got over subscribed by 1.53 and 320.05 times respectively.
  • Kotak AMC, Union AMC, Edelweiss AMC, Baroda BNP Paribas AMC, Mirae AMC and Canara AMC have launched the NFOs for Kotak Technology Growth Fund, Union Business Cycle Growth Fund, Edelweiss Technology Growth Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Growth Fund, Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 ETF FoF, Canara Robeco Manufacturing Growth Fund.

Index Returns
Index Returns
Best Performers
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Published: 17 Feb 2024, 11:17 AM IST
