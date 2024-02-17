Weekend Wrap: From Bosch to Wipro, top market movers this week

Top News The finance ministry approved an 8.25% rate of interest on EPF accounts for the financial year 2023-24.

Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels got listed at a premium of 20% over issue price of ₹ 155 while IPO of Entero Healthcare Solutions and Vibhor Steel Tubes got over subscribed by 1.53 and 320.05 times respectively.

155 while IPO of Entero Healthcare Solutions and Vibhor Steel Tubes got over subscribed by 1.53 and 320.05 times respectively. Kotak AMC, Union AMC, Edelweiss AMC, Baroda BNP Paribas AMC, Mirae AMC and Canara AMC have launched the NFOs for Kotak Technology Growth Fund, Union Business Cycle Growth Fund, Edelweiss Technology Growth Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Innovation Growth Fund, Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 ETF FoF, Canara Robeco Manufacturing Growth Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!