BSE Sensex may rise less in 2023 than expected, correction unlikely: Reuters poll
- Uncertainties over a sharp sell-off in conglomerate Adani Group shares, after a critical report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research, have contributed to capital outflows
India's equity market will rise less this year than thought a few months ago mainly due to expectations of higher interest rates, according to equity strategists polled by Reuters, who also said the chances of a correction in the near-term were low.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×