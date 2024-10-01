Stock market changes from today: NSE, BSE transaction charges to buyback of shares —4 key changes for investors

  • Stock market changes: October 1 marks a day of regulatory changes and tax implications for Indian investors. Check details on the changes

Shivangini
Updated1 Oct 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Trade Now
NSE, BSE transaction charges, share buyback, STT, T+2 bonus. 4 changes to take effect from October 1
NSE, BSE transaction charges, share buyback, STT, T+2 bonus. 4 changes to take effect from October 1(MINT_PRINT)

Stock market changes: Effective October 1, the Indian financial markets will see significant changes. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have introduced new transaction fees for brokers across various segments. Additionally, the government has implemented a new tax regime for share buybacks, taxing them as dividends. Furthermore, the securities transaction tax (STT) on Futures & Options (F&O) trading has been increased. Finally, SEBI has streamlined the process of bonus share trading by introducing a T+2 framework.

Uniform transaction fees for brokers

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced new transaction fee structures for the cash and derivatives segments, effective October 1. For trades in the cash market, NSE will charge a fee of 2.97 per lakh of traded value on each side. In equity futures, the fee will be 1.73 per lakh on each side, and for equity options, it will be 35.03 per lakh of premium value.

On the BSE, the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts will rise to 3,250 per crore of premium turnover value. These revisions stem from a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular issued in July 2024 outlining new fee structures for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

Also Read | SEBI approves new asset class for HNIs, passive fund framework; 5 key highlights

Changes in share buyback taxation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income from share buybacks will now be taxed as dividends starting October 1. This shifts the tax burden from companies to shareholders, who will be taxed according to their personal income tax brackets.

Previously, share buybacks were considered a tax-efficient way for companies to return money to investors.

Increased STT on derivatives trading

As announced by the Finance Minister earlier this year, the securities transaction tax (STT) on Futures and options (F&O) trading will increase beginning October 1. The STT on futures trading will rise from 0.0125% to 0.02%, while the STT on options trading will increase to 0.1%.

Also Read | Key rules to be changed from 1 October: Aadhaar, PPF, STT on F&O, income tax

This hike in STT is aimed at curbing retail participation in derivatives trading, which has surged in recent times.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on October 1: What to expect in trade today

New T+2 Bonus Share Trading Framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also revised the timeline for bonus share trading. Effective October 1, shares issued through bonus schemes will be eligible for trading just two days after the record date, under the new T+2 framework.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market changes from today: NSE, BSE transaction charges to buyback of shares —4 key changes for investors

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.8 (1.08%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

369.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2 (0.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

137.50
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.6 (1.18%)

NTPC share price

443.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
5.45 (1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

958.65
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
77.5 (8.8%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
589.35 (8.2%)

JM Financial share price

151.40
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
8.65 (6.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

14,342.20
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
703.8 (5.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.000.00
    Chennai
    77,411.000.00
    Delhi
    77,563.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.