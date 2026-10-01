Stock market closed for next 3 days - here is why | Check NSE calendar dates October 2026

Stock market holiday: Indian stock market investors are set for long-weekend as BSE and NSE will remain closed this Friday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti holiday. It means that trading on the Indian stock market will remain suspended for three consecutive days, i.e. October 2, 3 and 4.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Apart from the stock market holiday on October 2, NSE and BSE will remain shut for one more day this month, other than Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock market holiday for three days As per BSE and NSE website, it will be a trading holiday in the equity, equity derivative, currency derivatives segments, & NDS-RST and tri party repo segments. Commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will also remain closed on Friday, October 1. Trading in all the markets and derivatives segments will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Stock market holidays in October Apart from the market holiday on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra celebrations.

Trading in the capital market, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts (EGRs), and debt markets will remain shut on October 20, on the occasion of Dussehra festival.

Other than Dussehra holiday, bourses will remain shut on Saturday and Sundays as usual, ie on October 3 and 4, October 10 and 11, October 17 and 18, October 24 and 25, and October 31 and November 1.

Indian stock market holidays in 2026 Apart from Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti holiday in October, BSE and NSE will remain shut on November 10 for Diwali, November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and December 25 for Christmas.

Indian stock market today Nifty and Sensex saw sharp volatility during Thursday’s intraday trading session. Nifty 50 was down nearly 1.45% to 22,292.45 points at 1:51 pm. BSE Sensex fell nearly 1.33% to 75,510 points.