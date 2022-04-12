Stock market community platform iTribe raises $1 million in pre-seed funding

“Since the pandemic, retail trading has boomed, with broking accounts growing by ~50% within nine months. However, penetration has been low among millennials. Moreover, in March 2020, out of the then 4 crore Demat accounts, 75% were inactive. This tendency can be attributed to the lack of knowledge, which can be solved by access to the right resources and guidance. We aim to make iTribe a place for anyone to learn and become informed investors and traders," said Nikhil M, co-founder, iTribe.