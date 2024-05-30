Stock market crash before Lok Sabha Election Result: Why Sensex fell 1200 points in three days? Explained with 5 reasons
Stock market crash: Ahead of Lok Sabha Election results, the BSE Sensex has fallen from 75,390 to the 74,030 mark in the last three straight sessions
Stock market crash: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, the Indian stock market has turned highly volatile as today's India VIX index touched an intraday high of 24.52, logging a nearly 90 percent rise in one month. As the Indian voters are gearing up for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday this week, exit polls are expected to flood on Saturday evening. However, ahead of the Lok Sabha Election results and exit polls, the Indian stock market continued to trade weak for the fifth straight session. The BSE Sensex today opened with a downside gap and touched an intraday low of 74,133, logging over 1200 points loss in three consecutive sessions.
