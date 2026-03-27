Stock market crash drives over 900 stocks to their 52-week lows on BSE; Sensex down 15% from its peak

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong across-segments selloff on Friday, March 27, which drove the benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- down by more than 2% each, eroded investors' wealth by about ₹9 lakh crore in a single session, and dragged more than 900 stocks to their 52-week low levels.
The 30-share pack Sensex crashed 1,690 points, or 2.25%, to close the day at 73,583, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 suffered a loss of 487 points, or 2.09%, to settle at 22,820. The BSE 150 Midcap index crashed 2.18%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index plunged 1.82%.
The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹422 lakh crore from ₹431 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹9 lakh crore in just a single session.
The equity benchmark Sensex is now down about 15% from its peak of 86,159, set on December 1, 2025.
"Indian equities ended lower after a volatile session as rising bond yields coupled with negative cues from western markets and mixed Asian performance kept investors on the edge," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.
"Profit booking set in after the recent two-session rally as the rupee fell to an all-time low amid sustained FII selling, while escalating tensions in the Middle East heightened caution among investors ahead of the weekend," Nair added.
As many as 906 stocks, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Swiggy, Bajaj Housing Finance, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Lodha Developers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, and UCO Bank, hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.
ACC, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Alok Industries, Blue Dart Express, Cyient, Godrej Industries, Gillette India, GSFC, Sonata Software, Indraprastha Gas, and Emami were also among the stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.
According to Nair, near-term sentiment remains fragile amid geopolitical risks and potential earnings downgrades from supply shocks. He, however, added that in the medium-term, pressure may ease as valuation gaps with other emerging markets narrow.
Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, believes that, given the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty and the scheduled expiry of March derivatives contracts, volatility may remain elevated on Monday.
"Participants are advised to maintain a cautious approach, avoid aggressive positioning, and focus on disciplined risk management while adopting a selective, stock-specific trading strategy," said Mishra.
On the technical front, Mishra said that the immediate support is around 22,500, and a decisive break below this level could trigger further downside towards 22,000. On the upside, 23,000 may act as an immediate hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance near 23,500 in case of any recovery, said Mishra.
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