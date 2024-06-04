Stock Market Crash: Emkay says market correction not deep enough, advises to stay away from PSUs, Capital Goods
India's general elections resulted in a negative surprise with the ruling NDA set to return with a reduced majority, causing a 6% drop in the Indian markets. Emkay believes the correction isn't deep enough yet at current levels and advises switching investments if the Nifty falls below 20,000.
India’s general elections threw up a negative surprise, with the ruling NDA set to return albeit with a reduced majority, and the BJP well short of majority. This led to an almost 6 percent drop in the Indian markets.
