Stock Market Crash: Is it the right time for long-term investors to get greedy?

Stock Market Crash: It remains a difficult phase for investors as heightened volatility grips key asset classes such as equities and gold amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict. With ceasefire negotiations failing to yield results, the near-term outlook for equities continues to appear uncertain, while persistently elevated crude oil prices raise concerns about potential disruptions to India’s economic growth trajectory.

With benchmark indices correcting around 10% year-to-date and gold prices fluctuating between gains and losses, investors are increasingly uncertain about how to position their portfolios in the current environment.

Indian equity markets witnessed sharp volatility on Monday, April 13, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 slipping nearly 1% despite recovering from deeper intra-day losses. The weakness came amid deteriorating global cues after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks collapsed, triggering a surge in crude oil prices and reigniting fears of prolonged geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Central Command’s decision to enforce a blockade on Iranian maritime traffic further intensified concerns.

The initial sell-off was steep over 2% each. Although indices pared some losses later in the session, sentiment remained cautious. Sensex ended 703 points or 0.91% lower at 76,847.57, while Nifty 50 settled 208 points or 0.86% lower at 23,842.65.

Indian markets are closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Oil prices surged sharply, with Brent crude rising 7.3% to around $102 per barrel — now up more than 40% since disruptions began in the Strait of Hormuz. The spike in oil has raised fresh concerns around inflation and economic growth.

At the same time, the dollar strengthened against its Group-of-10 peers, reinforcing its safe-haven appeal. Equities and bonds across global markets declined, reflecting a broad-based risk-off sentiment.

Is it time for long-term investors to turn greedy? Even as markets remain volatile, current data suggests that long-term investors may not need to turn overly aggressive, with valuations indicating a relatively stable environment rather than excess.

According to a report by OmniScience Capital, the recent correction of around 13% from the September 2024 peak remains moderate and does not qualify as a bear market, which is typically defined as a 20% drawdown. The firm noted that with the Nifty 50 trading at around 3.0x P/B and 20x P/E, valuations are at or slightly below long-term medians, suggesting a regime where forward returns could be slightly higher than long-term averages, supported by earnings delivery and some scope for multiple expansion.

“Both the bear market analysis and the 27-year analysis of Nifty returns vs valuations indicate that the long-term investor is likely to experience ‘safety of capital with satisfactory returns’, as Warren Buffett’s guru Ben Graham would put it,” OmniScience Capital said.

OmniScience Capital further highlighted that market corrections are a structural feature, with historical data showing that recoveries to previous highs have taken around 24 months on average and up to 46 months in deeper drawdowns, reinforcing the typical 3-5 year holding period for equities.

At the same time, OmniScience Capital noted that its Nifty rolling return analysis (1999–2026) shows starting valuations significantly influence short-term outcomes, with high P/B multiples above 4.5x increasing the probability of capital loss over a one-year horizon. However, over a 3-5 year period, the risk of absolute loss reduces due to compounding, even though returns may moderate when investments are made at elevated valuations.

Short-term volatility vs long-term opportunity Building on this, Shriram Mutual Fund stressed that while uncertainty may persist in the near term, investor behaviour during such phases remains critical in determining long-term outcomes.

“Periods of heightened uncertainty, while deeply uncomfortable, have historically been followed by strong recoveries for patient and disciplined investors. The worst course of action is to crystallize permanent capital loss by exiting at distressed prices,” said Shriram Mutual Fund.

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Shriram Mutual Fund added that it continues to actively manage portfolios with a focus on capital preservation while positioning for recovery, and sees opportunities emerging in sectors that are relatively insulated from the ongoing energy shock.

“We will opportunistically look to add exposure to names and sectors that are largely insulated from the energy shock. Telecom, FMCG and insurance are sectors where we see relative resilience. We may deploy capital into these sectors on any further weakness, focusing on names where valuations offer an adequate margin of safety,” said Shriram Mutual Fund.

Overall, while valuations appear supportive and long-term return prospects remain intact, the data suggests that investors should remain disciplined and selective, rather than turning aggressively greedy in the current environment.