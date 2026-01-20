Stock market crash: Is Sensex, Nifty fall to 3-month low a buying opportunity or call for caution? Explained

Stock market crash: Several headwinds in the form of tepid corporate earnings, rising geopolitical tensions, and sustained foreign investor outflows hit the Indian stock market on Tuesday, resulting in a broad-based selloff.

Today's stock market crash pushed the Sensex and Nifty to over three-month lows after falling 1.28% and 1.38%, respectively. The selloff was far more pronounced in the broader market, with small-cap and mid-cap indices plunging over 2.5% each. The sharp decline erased investor wealth worth ₹9,86,093 crore as intense selling pressure swept across Dalal Street.

Why is stock market falling? A majority of the Nifty 50 companies that have reported December-quarter earnings have disappointed. The earnings by Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank missed estimates, while IT services players took a hit to their profits due to the new labour codes.

The global trade environment worsened after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight European Union members amid opposition to his bid to buy Greenland.

The pressure has further intensified amid foreign portfolio outflows. According to data from NSDL, FIIs have sold Indian stocks worth ₹29,135 crore as of January 19, making it the worst monthly outflows since August, when they sold Indian equities worth around ₹35,000 crore.

Buying opportunity or sign of caution? Now, the question remains if investors should use the current drawdown in the Indian stock market as an opportunity for bottom fishing amid a valuation reset.

G Chokkalingam, Founder and Head of Research at Equinomics Research, told Mint that the valuations in small-caps and mid-caps have turned extremely attractive amid a 30-50% fall from record high levels. However, liquidity and the tariff war, he says, remain key concerns.

He expects the Indian stock market to remain weak till March, but it is also a very attractive time to buy in a phased manner.

Massive promoter selling and a robust IPO market have drained liquidity from the secondary market, according to Chokkaligam. Moreover, the tariff war is also driving FIIs away from the Indian stock market.

Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Director, Master Capital Services, echoed similar views, saying that the correction of this nature should be read as a healthy reset rather than a structural warning. "Corrections are an integral part of equity markets and often create the very opportunities long-term investors wait for," he opined.

Gradual accumulation during corrections has historically delivered superior returns, opined the expert. "Over full market cycles, this approach has repeatedly differentiated informed investors, as the benefits of compounding work most powerfully on investments made during periods of correction rather than periods of market highs," he added.

According to Chokkalingam, if someone wants to play defensively, the Sensex and Nifty are the place to be. However, for those looking to create wealth over the next one to two years, the opportunity lies in small and mid-caps.

