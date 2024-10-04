Indian markets continued their downward spiral for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, impacted by escalating tensions in the Middle East as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified.

Following a more than 2 percent drop in the previous session, the Sensex opened at 82,244.25, down by 253 points, while the Nifty declined by 46.65 points, opening at 25,203.45.

Geopolitical concerns, rising crude oil prices, regulatory changes in the F&O segment by SEBI, and foreign institutional investor outflows have all contributed to the market crash. Iran's launch of approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel triggered a surge in Brent crude prices, which rose to $75 per barrel from $71 earlier in the week.