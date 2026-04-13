Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 1,600 pts, Nifty 50 cracks 2% as US-Iran ceasefire talks fail, Brent crude rallies

Stock Market Crash LIVE: The benchmark Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a weak note on Monday, tracking subdued global cues after U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations broke down and crude oil prices surged, heightening concerns that the Middle East conflict could drag on longer than anticipated.
U.S.-Iran talks held over the weekend in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough, casting doubt on the fragile two-week ceasefire. The U.S. Central Command said American forces would begin enforcing a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday.
Sensex opened 1,613 points or 2% lower at 75,937.16 while Nifty started the day 461 points or 1.9% lower at 23,589.60.
Oil and dollar gains while Asian markets crack
Oil prices surged while equities and bonds declined, as a brief phase of market optimism faded after Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying tensions with Iran following the collapse of peace negotiations.
Brent crude rallied 6.8% to trade just below $102 per barrel, amid concerns that the blockade could disrupt energy flows through the critical shipping route. Asian equities weakened, with regional shares slipping 0.7%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures trimmed earlier losses but remained down 0.7%, as rising oil prices stoked fears of a drag on global economic growth.
The dollar strengthened against all its Group-of-10 counterparts, extending its safe-haven appeal since the onset of the Middle East conflict. U.S. Treasuries declined, while Japan’s 10-year bond yield climbed to 2.49%—its highest level since 1997—on mounting inflation concerns. Gold fell 0.7% to around $4,710 per ounce, as elevated oil prices reinforced expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer, pressuring non-yielding assets.
The escalation dampened investor appetite to build on last week’s ceasefire-led rally in equities, leading to a more cautious tone across global markets. However, the relatively moderate decline in stocks at the start of Monday’s session suggests investors are still holding onto cautious optimism that a resolution could emerge and limit the broader fallout of the conflict.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.7% as of 10:34 a.m. Tokyo time. Japan’s Topix slipped 0.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.1%, the Shanghai Composite edged 0.3% lower, and Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.2%.
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Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a weak note on Monday, as escalating geopolitical tensions and negative global cues weigh on investor sentiment. The breakdown of U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks over the weekend, coupled with a sharp surge in crude oil prices, has raised concerns that the Middle East conflict could persist longer than expected.
The spike in oil is fuelling fresh inflation worries, while a stronger dollar and rising bond yields are adding to market pressure. With global equities under strain, domestic markets are likely to remain cautious amid growing uncertainty around growth and interest rate outlook.
Sensex opened 1,613 points or 2% lower at 75,937.16 while Nifty started the day 461 points or 1.9% lower at 23,589.60.
Gold and Silver rates today declined sharply on Monday, April 13, weighed down by a stronger dollar and a surge in oil prices after U.S.-Iran peace talks failed. This led to concerns regarding persistent inflation, which could delay Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
On MCX, Silver price fell 2.5% to ₹2,37,190 per kg while Gold price lost 0.8% to ₹1,51,457 per 10 grams.
Rupee weakens 55 paise to open at 93.28 against US dollar as crude oil prices spike. Brent crude rallied 6.8% to trade just below $102 per barrel, amid concerns that the blockade could disrupt energy flows through the critical shipping route.
Sensex fell 3059 points or 4% to 74,491, while Nifty shed 630 points or 2.6% to 23,420
Nifty 50 jumped 5.89% last week and decisively snapped a six-week losing streak. Nifty 50 index formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly chart with a higher high and a higher low for the first time in the last eight weeks.
“The broader market structure remains positive, and a further short-covering rally could push the Nifty 50 index towards the 24,300 – 24,500 zone in the near term. The base continues to shift higher, with immediate support now placed around 23,800 levels. Momentum indicators and oscillators are also signaling strength, as the RSI has moved above the 50 mark,” said Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd.
Sensex has shown a strong rebound from lower levels, reinforcing the ongoing recovery trend with an improving price structure.
“Key technical levels indicate that support is placed in the 77,000 – 77,100 zone for Sensex, which is likely to act as a demand area on declines, while resistance is seen around 78,000 – 78,200, where upside may face supply pressure,” said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.
The near-term outlook remains cautiously positive, supported by recovery momentum; however, geopolitical uncertainties may keep volatility elevated, and the index could see consolidation near resistance zones, he added.
The safe-haven dollar advanced broadly. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 99.056, near its highest level since April 7. The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1684, while the British pound declined 0.5% to $1.3398. Against the yen, the US dollar was up 0.4% at 159.83.
Gold prices fell to a near one-week low on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar. Spot gold price fell 1.1% to $4,694.30 per ounce, its lowest level since April 7. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4% to $4,717.80. Spot silver fell 1.9% to $74.45 per ounce.
Yields on Japan’s benchmark government bonds (JGBs) hit a 29-year high. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.490%, the highest since early June 1997, while the five-year yield rose 4 bps to a record high of 1.900%, Reuters reported.
US consumer prices increased by the most in nearly four years in March. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 0.9% last month. In the 12 months through March, the CPI advanced 3.3% after rising 2.4% in February.
Crude oil prices jumped as the US Navy prepared to block ships from reaching Iran via the Strait of Hormuz, after the US-Iran ceasefire talks failed to reach a deal to end the war. Brent crude futures jumped 7.05% to $101.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $104.16 a barrel, up 7.86%.
US forces will begin implementing the blockade, which applies only to vessels entering or departing Iranian ports, from 10 a.m. New York time Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. The measure would be applied impartially to ships from all countries, while still permitting vessels traveling between non-Iranian ports to pass through the Strait, CENTCOM added.
The US-Iran talks in Pakistan ended without a deal due to “excessive demands” made by the American side, a top Iranian official said. US President Donald Trump has ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran after talks failed to resolve disputes over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Asian markets traded lower on Monday amid a surge in crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.84%, while the Topix fell 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 1.83%, while the Kosdaq dropped 1.43%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,741 level, a discount of 358 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
The benchmark Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a weak note on Monday, tracking subdued global cues after U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations broke down and crude oil prices surged, heightening concerns that the Middle East conflict could drag on longer than anticipated.