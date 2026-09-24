Stock market crash: Nifty 50, Sensex fall 1% as crude tops $102; financial, insurance stocks slide on IRDAI proposal

Indian benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex fell around 1% on Thursday, 24 September, as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and higher US bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.88% to 23,239.80, while the Sensex fell 0.80% to 74,223.26 as of 9:25 IST.

Advertisement

Brent crude surged above $102 a barrel, raising concerns over inflation and India’s import bill, while the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.11%, adding pressure on global equity valuations.

Financial stocks were among the key drags on the Nifty 50. HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers.

The NSE listing is expected to be the key market event today and could overshadow other developments. Experts said that if NSE shares are available at a reasonable valuation after listing, the stock could offer long-term investors an opportunity to add a blue-chip company to their portfolios.

Also Read | Bank, financial stocks tumble as IRDAI flags high insurance payouts

Check the key factors weighing on the Indian stock market IRDAI proposals put insurance stocks under pressure Sentiment toward insurance stocks was further hit after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) released a two-part consultation paper covering distribution regulations and Expense of Management (EoM) limits.

Advertisement

The proposed changes seek to curb high distributor payouts, lower costs for policyholders and shift the insurance industry away from an aggressive “push” sales model towards a more effort-based and customer-driven distribution framework.

Investors are assessing the potential impact of the proposed regulatory changes on insurers, distributors and their profitability, adding to the pressure on financial stocks during Thursday’s session.

Crude, bond yields remain key market headwinds Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the sharp rise in Brent crude above $102 a barrel and the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing to 5.11% remain key headwinds for Indian equities.

He said a sustained recovery in the broader market could remain difficult as long as crude prices and bond yields stay elevated.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-caps defy valuation concerns Vijayakumar noted that mid- and small-cap stocks have continued to attract strong domestic liquidity, with investors accumulating growth-oriented stocks despite elevated valuations.

According to him, the strong flow of domestic liquidity into these segments has been a key factor behind their resilience, while large-cap stocks have remained relatively subdued despite more reasonable valuations.

He added that this trend could eventually reverse, with the timing largely dependent on the direction of crude oil prices and global bond yields.

Rupee plunge The Indian rupee weakened further on Thursday, falling 11 paise to 95.84 against the US dollar in early trade as heightened geopolitical uncertainty pushed crude oil prices higher and supported US bond yields and the dollar.

According to PTI, forex traders said foreign capital inflows failed to provide meaningful support to the rupee, with selling pressure in domestic equities and a stronger US currency weighing on sentiment.

Advertisement

The rupee had closed 11 paise lower at 95.73 against the US dollar on Wednesday, reversing part of the 16-paise gain recorded in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.06% higher at 100.87.

The rupee remains under pressure as investors track crude oil prices, global bond yields and developments on the geopolitical front.

Technical Views Nifty outlook: Support at 23,200 SBI Securities Research said that following the gap-down opening, the Nifty 50’s immediate support is placed in the 23,230–23,200 zone. A sustained move below this range could extend the index’s weakness towards 23,050 in the short term.

On the upside, the brokerage sees immediate resistance for the Nifty in the 23,370–23,400 zone.

Advertisement

Sensex outlook: Support at 74,100 For the Sensex, SBI Securities Research identified immediate support in the 74,200–74,100 zone. A sustained break below this range could drag the index towards 73,700 in the short term.

On the upside, the brokerage sees immediate resistance at 74,500–74,600.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.irda

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.