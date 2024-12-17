Stock Market Crash: Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty50 lost around a percent on Tuesday, December 17, extending losses for the second straight session. The benchmarks were dragged by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, and HDFC Bank, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's December 18 meeting for signals on its rate cut trajectory.

The BSE Sensex shed as much as 807 points, or 1 percent, lower to its intra-day low 80,941.61. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 was down 247.75 points, or 1 percent to its day's low of 24,420.5. Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmark with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down just 0.06 percent each.

"Globally markets will be looking forward to the FOMC outcome on Wednesday. Markets have already discounted a 25bp rate cut and, therefore, the focus will be on the Fed chief’s commentary. Any departure from a dovish commentary will be a negative from the market perspective. This is only a remote possibility. The US services PMI coming strong at 58.5 percent indicates a resilient economy, which augurs well for the market.

The sharp spike in India’s trade deficit to $37.8 billion in November will put pressure on the rupee pushing it towards 85 to the dollar. Exporters like IT and pharma will benefit from depreciating rupee and for importers the import cost will increase. This will have an impact on their stock prices," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Analyst at SMC Global Securities stated that the market is under pressure after the news that China plans to increase its budget deficit from 3 per cent to 4 per cent in 2025. This is expected to pressure the FIIs' inflow in India as the market expects a rise in the stimulus package due to an increased budget deficit buzz. So, the 'Sell India, Buy China' factor may work against the Indian stock market, and this is the primary reason for selling pressure in the Indian stock market. However, this is mere speculation and hence, chances are high that the market may recover from the lower levels.

Stocks and Sectors Among Sensex stocks, Adani Ports was the only constituent in the green while the remaining 29 stocks were negative. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and L&T were the top draggers in the index.

Meanwhile, on Nifty 4 stocks - Adani Ports, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, and Tata Motors were positive, while the remaining 46 were in the red. Shriram Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Grasim, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were the top losers in the index.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Oil and Gas lost over a percent each while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal declined over half a percent each. Nifty Media and Nifty Realty gave positive returns, up around 1 percent each.