Stock market crash, Poll Results 2024: Experts suggest 9 stocks to add to your watchlist if BJP falls short of majority
Stock market crash: Experts have recommended buying stocks of those companies that have worked on their Capex formation
Stock market today: After the Lok Sabha election results are not coming in tune with the exit polls, the Indian stock market is under sharp sell-off pressure. The Nifty 50 index has fallen around 1000 points, the BSE Sensex has tanked around 2800 points, and the Bank Nifty index has crashed over 2800 points during Tuesday deals. According to the stock market experts, this fall is entirely on the short-term sentiments caused by the Lok Sabha Election results below the market estimates. They said the market fall is short-lived, and we may see a sharp rebound as the Lok Sabha election results still favour the incumbent NDA government, and chances of government change still do not look possible. They advised investors to look at quality stocks that have worked on the Capex expansion in recent years.
