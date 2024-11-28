Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market crash: Prabhudas Lilladher cuts Nifty 50 year-end target to 27,381, recommends ‘buy on dips’ for long term
BREAKING NEWS

Stock market crash: Prabhudas Lilladher cuts Nifty 50 year-end target to 27,381, recommends ‘buy on dips’ for long term

Nikita Prasad

  • Stock market crash: Prabhudas Lilladher cuts Nifty 50 year-end target to 27,381, recommends ‘buy on dips’ for long term

Stock market crash: Prabhudas Lilladher has cut the year-end target for Nifty 50 amid persistent headwinds. People around Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai; Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Stock market crash: Amid the current stock market correction, domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has cut domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50's year-end target to 27,381 amid the current stock market correction. According to analysts, Indian markets are on course but headwinds are yet to peak out.

"The firm has cut its base case NIFTY target to 27,381 (27,867 earlier) on Nifty EPS cut by 0.5/2.0/1.5 for FY25/26/27 and recommends selective buying on dips for long-term gains," said the domestic brokerage in its report

According to the report, demand conditions remain mixed with steady uptick in rural demand given low base and normal monsoons. However, rising inflation is affecting demand in urban India (yet to play out fully), more so in metros and big cities, which account for ~35 per cent of the total demand in the economy. All hopes now rest on the demand surge in festival and wedding season.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.