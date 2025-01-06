Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market crash: Sensex cracks over 800 points, Nifty 50 slips below 23,400; 5 key factors behind market sell-off
Stock market crash: Sensex cracks over 800 points, Nifty 50 slips below 23,400; 5 key factors behind market sell-off

Ankit Gohel

Indian stock market crashed on Monday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, falling over a percent each amid heavy selling across the board. While the Sensex dropped over 800 points, Nifty 50 slipped below 23,400 level.

All the sectoral indices were trading the red, with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media falling the most. Broader markets also reeled under selling pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declined over 2% each.

Tata Steel, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India were the top losers among Nifty 50 constituents, while Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top index gainers.

