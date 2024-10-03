Stock market crash: Sensex plunges 1,200 points, Nifty 50 drops over 1%; 5 key factors why market is falling today

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened over a percent lower on Thursday amid weak global cues as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raised fears of a full-fledged Iran-Israel war.

The Sensex crashed 1,264.20 points, or 1.50%, to open at 83,002.09, while the Nifty 50 opened 344.05 points, or 1.33%, lower at 25,452.85. Nifty 50 is down more than 3% in the past three sessions.

Mixed cues from Asian markets and US stock market overnight along with the new guidelines by capital market Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for derivatives trading also weighed on market sentiment.

Here are five key factors why Indian stock market crashed today:

Israel - Iran War Tensions in the Middle East escalated after Iran fired a barrage of around 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in retaliation to the killing of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has vowed to make Iran ‘pay’ for the attack on its territory, with Tehran warning it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted. Israel also said it began limited ground incursions into Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

In the latest development, Guardian reported that at least six people have been killed and seven were injured in an Israeli attack on a health centre in central Beirut.

SEBI F&O Rules

Market regulator Sebi tightened the rules for equity derivatives trading, raising the entry barrier and making it more costly to trade in the asset class. In its latest circular, Sebi announced a slew of new guidelines, including the reduction of the number of weekly options contracts available to trade to one per exchange, raising the minimum trading amount nearly three times, among others.

Puneet Sharma- CEO and Fund Manager at Whitespace Alpha believes while these guardrails can strengthen market resilience, they also introduce challenges.

“Stricter norms around leverage, transparency, and capital adequacy could limit the ability of investors to determine their own risk appetite, thereby stifling innovation in trading strategies. By putting guardrails around the market, SEBI may inadvertently reduce participation from those investors who could have otherwise contributed significantly to the evolution and liquidity of the market. Over-regulation in an environment that thrives on strategic flexibility and creativity could dampen the market’s dynamism, affecting India's competitiveness in the global derivatives landscape,” Sharma said.

According to him, the challenge now is for market participants to align with these enhanced compliance standards while striving to maintain innovation and growth.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher as worries of a further escalation in the Middle East intensified, stoking anxieties that oil supplies from the world’s top producing region may be threatened if the conflict intensifies. A rise in oil prices is a negative for importers of the commodity like India, as crude contributes significantly to the country’s import bill.

Brent crude futures rose 0.87% to $74.54 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rallied 1.03% to $70.82 a barrel.

FII Selling The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling as they sold equities worth ₹5,579.35 crore on October 1, while domestic institutional investors extended their buying as they bought equities worth ₹4,609.55 crore on the same day.

Technicals Nifty 50 broke the downside support levels of 25,700, followed by 25,500.

“A break below these levels could trigger additional selling of 300 - 500 points. Traders with long positions are advised to book profits near resistance zones and wait for dips to re-enter buying positions,” said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking.