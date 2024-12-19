Stock market crash: The Indian stock market benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — have been falling for four consecutive sessions, including Thursday, December 19. Investors have lost almost 13 lakh crore in these four days of market selloff.

Stock market crash: The Indian stock market suffered significant losses in early trade on Thursday, December 19, with benchmark Sensex crashing almost 1,200 points and Nifty nosediving back to 23,870 level after the US Fed signalled the pace of rate cuts could be slower going ahead.

Sensex opened at 79,029.03 against its previous close of 80,182.20 and dropped 1,162 points to the level of 79,020.08. Similarly, the Nifty 50 opened at 23,877.15 against its previous close of 24,198.85 and dropped 329 points to the level of 23,870.30.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹446.5 lakh crore from ₹452.6 lakh crore in the previous session, causing investors to lose ₹6 crore in just a few minutes of Thursday's trade. In the last four days of losses, investors have lost nearly ₹13 lakh crore, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹459.4 lakh crore on Friday, December 13.

Why is the Indian stock market falling today? Let's take a look at five key factors that are driving the Indian stock market down today:

1. The US Fed factor Despite the US Federal Reserve trimming its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25-4.50 per cent on December 18—aligning with market expectations—its rate cut outlook dampened market sentiment worldwide. The Fed revised its rate reduction outlook, projecting only two more rate cuts of a quarter-percentage point by the end of 2025.

Major Asian markets plummeted, following a 3 per cent fall in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, and the US dollar jumped to nearly a two-year high after the US Fed's remarks.

"Even though the 25 bps rate cut was in tune with the market’s expectations, the indication of only two 25 bp cuts each in 2025 against the market expectation of three or even four cuts spooked the market, resulting in a sharp sell-off on Wall Street," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed.

2. Foreign capital outflow The sustained selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has been a key reason behind the recent downturn in the Indian stock market.

FIIs have sold off Indian equities worth over ₹8,000 crore in the last three sessions amid a strengthening dollar, rising bond yields and the prospects of fewer rate cuts by the US Fed next year.

Foreign capital outflows have been weighing on market sentiment, even as buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushions the fall in the domestic market.

3. Rupee at record low The Indian rupee hit a historic low of 85.3 per dollar on Wednesday, damaging market sentiment.

A weak rupee discourages foreign investors from investing in the Indian market. It reduces their gains when they convert them back into their home currencies, leading to foreign capital outflows and further pressuring the markets.

