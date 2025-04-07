Stock market crash: TCS, Titan to Tata Motors — THESE 6 Sensex stocks hit 52-week lows; do you own any?

Stock market crash: On April 7, the Indian stock market experienced a significant selloff due to rising trade war fears, impacting investor sentiment. By 11 AM, 734 stocks hit their 52-week lows, including six Sensex stocks: TCS, Titan, Tata Motors, Reliance, L&T, and Infosys.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Apr 2025, 11:09 AM IST
Stock market crash: TCS, Titan, Tata Motors and Infosys were among the six stocks that hit 52-week lows on BSE in intraday trade on April 7. Over 700 stocks hit their 52-week lows on the BSE. Image: Pixabay
Stock market crash: A broad-based selloff swept through the Indian stock market on Monday, April 7, as escalating fears of a trade war and its potential to push the global economy into recession weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The selloff was so intense that it dragged 734 stocks to their 52-week lows by 11 AM.

Out of these over 700 names, six were Sensex stocks: TCS, Titan, Tata Motors, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Infosys.

A sharp selloff in the Indian stock market dragged the Sensex nearly 4,000 points, while the Nifty 50 dropped below 21,750 in early deals.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged up to 10 per cent.

More to come…

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 10:58 AM IST
