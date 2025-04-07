Stock market crash: TCS, Titan to Tata Motors — THESE 6 Sensex stocks hit 52-week lows; do you own any?

Stock market crash: A broad-based selloff swept through the Indian stock market on Monday, April 7, as escalating fears of a trade war and its potential to push the global economy into recession weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The selloff was so intense that it dragged 734 stocks to their 52-week lows by 11 AM.

A sharp selloff in the Indian stock market dragged the Sensex nearly 4,000 points, while the Nifty 50 dropped below 21,750 in early deals.