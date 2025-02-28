Stock market crash: Sensex tanks 1000 points; Why is Indian stock market falling today? Explained with 5 crucial reasons

Stock market crash: The selling pressure in the Indian stock market intensified during early morning deals on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened downside at 22,433 and touched an intraday low of 22,249 within a few minutes of the opening Bell, recording an intraday loss of over 1.20 per cent. The BSE Sensex opened lower at 74,201 and touched an intraday low of 73,626 mark, logging an intraday loss of around 1000 points in the early morning session. The Bank Nifty index also had a downside opening at 48,437 and the frontline index further went southward and touched an intraday low of 48,161, recording an intraday loss of around one per cent.

Advertisement

Why is the Indian share market falling today? According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is falling for these five crucial reasons: buzz about weak earnings by Indian banks, MSCI rejig, DIIs stuck at higher levels, rising US bond yield, and FIIs moving from India to China.

Stock market crash: Top 5 reasons 1] Buzz about the hit on earnings of Indian banks: Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “There is buzz that Q4 earnings of the Indian banks are expected to come below market estimates. This is intensified selling in the Indian stock market on Friday as the Q3FY25 earnings season was highly disappointing, and the market cannot digest this disappointing news in current conditions.” Gorakshkar said that 30% of the strength in the Nifty 50 index belongs to banking stocks, and this dip in the Nifty 50 and Sensex today can be attributed to this buzz.

Advertisement

2] DIIs stuck at higher levels: Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that FIIs are continuously selling in the Indian markets. Still, DIIs are not coming forward as we used to see earlier. A major reason for this non-challenging DIIs to the FIIs' selling is their positions at higher levels. DIIs are stuck at higher levels, so they are in no hurry to reposition themselves until they get a clear picture of the markets.

3] MSCI rejig: “The upcoming MSCI rejig is also a reason for the stock market crash on Friday. Trade volume may be affected after this rejig, as does the inflow and outflow of money into a particular stock. So, DIIs and FIIs are expected to rebalance their positions ahead of the MSCI rejig,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

Advertisement

4] Rising US bond yield: Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities believes that FIIs are continuously selling in the Indian market by squaring off their positions as they get better returns in the US bond market. So, they are switching their money into the US bond market after Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States of America (USA), was inaugurated. He said FIIs' selling may not end until the tariff flare is around.

(Please refresh for further updates)