Stock market crash: Sensex tumbles nearly 700 points; why is the Indian stock market falling today?

Stock market today: A day after clocking a strong gain of nearly 2 per cent, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—suffered significant losses in morning trade on Friday, January 3, due to profit booking amid the strengthening US dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex opened at 80,072.99 against its previous close of 79,943.71 and fell almost 670 points to the level of 79,274.77 in the morning session.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,196.40 against its previous close of 24,188.65 and dropped 188 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 24,000.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}