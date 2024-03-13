Stock market crash: Shares that hit 52-week low on BSE, NSE
During intraday trading on the BSE, more than 250 stocks, such as Hindustan Unilever, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Page Industries, UPL, and Zee Entertainment, hit 52-week low.
The Indian stock market, on Wednesday, experienced a decline of over 1 percent each. This dip followed a day after the release of US inflation figures for February, which showed a slight increase.
