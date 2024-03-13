During intraday trading on the BSE, more than 250 stocks, such as Hindustan Unilever, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Page Industries, UPL, and Zee Entertainment, hit 52-week low.

The Indian stock market, on Wednesday, experienced a decline of over 1 percent each. This dip followed a day after the release of US inflation figures for February, which showed a slight increase.

The Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 338 points, or 1.51 per cent, at 21,997.70. On the other hand, Sensex closed with a loss of 906 points, or 1.23 per cent, at 72,761.89.

On March 13, on the NSE, approximately 161 stocks reached their 52-week low, contrasting with only 17 stocks hitting their 52-week high, based on available NSE data. Moreover, a total of 223 stocks hit their yearly low on this day. Conversely, on the BSE, merely 89 shares marked their 52-week high.

On NSE, stocks such as Sindhu Trade, Marshall Machines, GRM Overseas, Cello World, and BGR Energy, among others, hit their lowest levels in the past 52 weeks. Meanwhile, Somi Conveyor, Intellect Design, Modern Threads (India) Ltd., Diamond Power, and Dolphin Offshore stocks reached their new 52-week highs.

During intraday trading on the BSE, more than 250 stocks, such as Hindustan Unilever, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Page Industries, UPL, and Zee Entertainment, hit 52-week low. On the other hand, TCS, Delta, NBL were among the stocks that hit 52-week high.

In a single session, investors witnessed a substantial downturn as the combined market capitalization of firms listed on the BSE plummeted from nearly ₹385.6 lakh crore in the previous session to approximately ₹372.1 lakh crore. This sharp decline translated to investors collectively losing around ₹13.5 lakh crore within this period.

Commenting on today's market downfall, Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior vice president at Master Capital Services Ltd, said, "The Nifty and Sensex, India's key benchmark indices, experienced a notable decline exceeding 1.5%, reaching levels last seen on March 01. This decrease occurred despite a decrease in domestic inflation rates, which dropped to 5.09% year-on-year in February from 5.10% in January.

The downturn in the Indian stock market is primarily linked to a significant fall in the midcap and small-cap indices, plummeting by 4 to 5% during today's trading session."

“This drop is a response to concerns raised by the market regulator regarding the overvaluation of midcap and small-cap stocks, leading to froth-building in these segments. The regulator, expressed apprehensions about potential frothiness in these segments on Monday, highlighting their exceptional performance and currently elevated valuations. The remarks have sparked speculation about potential restrictions on fund allocation, causing disruptions in market sentiment. Consequently, certain mutual fund AMCs have initiated measures to restrict fund allocation or lump sum investments in midcap and small-cap segments in response to these developments," Nanda further added.

