Stock market crash: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 breakout stocks to buy despite India VIX index rising 50% in one month
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy today — Selan, Arvind, CG Power, Gillette, and Godrej Consumer Products
Stock market today: Despite the persistent rise in the India VIX index, the Indian stock market has shown remarkable resilience, continuing to correct for the fourth straight session. Today, the Nifty 50 opened lower at 22,231 and went on to touch an intraday low of 22,185. The BSE Sensex today opened with a downside gap and touched an intraday low of 73,073 mark whereas the Bank Nifty today registered arouund 0.65 percent fall within an hour of stock market's opening bell. The India VIX today extended its rally for yet another sessions and touched a new 52-week peak of 18.32 during morning deals. While touching this new 52-week high, the Indian VIX Index registered nearly 50 percent rise in one month. However, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking still believes that stock market investors can make money in the cash segment. The Choice Broking expert said that some stocks have given breakout on chart patterns, such as a double bottom or a bullish flag, despite the recent stock market crash and rising India VIX index.
