Stock market crash: Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex gave up a significant portion of their gains as heavy selling in private and public sector banking and metal stocks weighed on market sentiment. The weakness was also visible in the broader market, with the Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 indices slipping into negative territory.

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The Nifty 50 declined 1.75% to 25,349.65, while the Sensex fell 1.77% to 82,435.99, reversing their early gains amid weekly derivatives expiry-related volatility. Market breadth remained weak, with 14 out of 16 major sectoral indices trading in the red. The Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices also dropped 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

The market sell-off eroded investors' wealth by more than ₹6.39 lakh crore, pulling the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies down to ₹508 lakh crore.

Banking, financial services and PSU lender stocks, which had rallied between 18% and 22.5% over the previous four weeks, witnessed profit booking, falling 2.4% to 3.3%. Heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank declined 3.3% each, while Reliance Industries shed 1.9%, adding to the pressure on benchmark indices.

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Metal stocks emerged among the biggest laggards, with the sectoral index falling 3.7%. Weakness in global metal prices and a stronger US dollar weighed on the sector, while concerns surrounding the AI outlook and the possibility of further US interest rate hikes dampened investor sentiment.

“The Indian equity market witnessed sharp selling pressure on Monday, with the Nifty 50 declining nearly 1.75% to close around 25,366.40. The index reversed its initial gains and remained under pressure throughout the session, forming a clear lower-high and lower-low structure on the intraday chart. The sell-off intensified after the index failed to sustain above the psychological 26,000 mark and broke multiple intraday support zones,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Top 3 factors behind the fall in Sensex, Nifty 50 - 1] Profit booking The decline follows a sharp rally this month, with the Nifty 50 gaining over 10% and heading towards its strongest monthly performance since 2020. After the strong run-up, investors appear to be booking profits at higher levels. Meanwhile, Indian equities are nearing their previous peaks, supported by a reversal in foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, which has significantly improved market sentiment.

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2] Heavyweights drag Heavyweight stocks, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank, among others, declined by as much as 2.5% during Monday's session, dragging the broader market lower.

HDFC Bank, which commands a 9.9% weightage in the Nifty 50 index, fell 2% amid profit-booking after rallying nearly 20% over the past month.

3] US Fed rate hike Expectations of further monetary tightening in the US have resurfaced, with markets pricing in a 93% probability of an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, as per CME's FedWatch tool.

The US Federal Reserve's policy stance remains a key factor influencing bullion prices. On Friday, Fed Governor Lisa Cook backed the possibility of additional rate hikes, stating that the current policy rate was insufficient to bring inflation under control and expressing serious concerns over persistent price pressures.

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“Concerns over stretched valuations in AI-related technology stocks, uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook and weakness across Asian markets further dampened investor sentiment,” Garg added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.